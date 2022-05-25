Motorcyclists collide in Westmoreland, die | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Motorcyclists collide in Westmoreland, die | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open

Motorcyclists collide in Westmoreland, die

See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30

Liverpool’s Thiago might be fit for Champions League final

Foreign exchange market remains relatively stable – BOJ

SV Foundation gifts children’s homes with vegetable gardens

Skeng’s arrest, charge should not ‘affect him travelling’ — lawyer

Opposition calls for probe into illegal importation of chicken parts

Rural community of 15 Miles, St Andrew gets facelift on Labour Day

Jordan sets his sights on becoming an actor

Wednesday May 25

33?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

54 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Two motorcyclists are now dead after they collided with each other on the Llandilo main road in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Tuesday evening.

Only one of the crash victims has so far been identified. He is Roy Porter, a 67-year-old labourer of Big Bridge in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 6pm, Porter was travelling towards Negril when a motorcyclist on a red bike allegedly overtook a line of traffic and lost control of the vehicle, colliding with Porter’s motorcycle.

The police said both men were severely injured and transported to the hospital where Porter was pronounced dead, and the unidentified man died while being treated.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

US Open champion Raducanu loses in 2nd round at French Open

Jamaica News

Motorcyclists collide in Westmoreland, die

Sport

See broadcast schedule for sporting events for May 25 -30

More From

World News

14 children dead after mass shooting incident at Texas school

Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead, Gov Greg Abbott said
Abbott said a local man opened fire at Ro

Jamaica News

See also

Looking for sign of life, grandma held teen for 1 hour after death

15-y-o in suspected Portland drowning was Sugar Minott’s favourite grandchild

Sport

Thompson-Herah returns to Eugene in top 100m field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will clash over 200m

Sport

Jackson loses to Asher-Smith in 100m at Birmingham Diamond League

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second in a stacked women’s 100m field at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday.
The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 11.12 seconds in a nail-biting finish a

Jamaica News

Over 100 rounds fired: INDECOM probes killing of St Ann’s most wanted

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into the double fatal shooting on the North-South Highway on May 21, in which a man, said to be one of St Ann’

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: Beekeeping sweetening the lives of many Jamaicans

Stephen Williams is a proud father of four who was able to put his children through school by raising bees in St Catherine.
With a spritely voice that belies his seniority, Williams is grateful for

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols