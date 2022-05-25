Motorcyclists collide in Westmoreland, die | Loop Jamaica

Two motorcyclists are now dead after they collided with each other on the Llandilo main road in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, Tuesday evening.

Only one of the crash victims has so far been identified. He is Roy Porter, a 67-year-old labourer of Big Bridge in Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 6pm, Porter was travelling towards Negril when a motorcyclist on a red bike allegedly overtook a line of traffic and lost control of the vehicle, colliding with Porter’s motorcycle.

The police said both men were severely injured and transported to the hospital where Porter was pronounced dead, and the unidentified man died while being treated.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.