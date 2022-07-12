Motorcyclists driving with a learner’s will soon need an instructor | Loop Jamaica

With an average of more than 100 motorcyclists being killed in traffic crashes each year, over the past five years, this vulnerable group of road users will be subjected to stricter conditions before being allowed to operate on the nation’s roads when the new Road Traffic Act takes effect.

Transport Minister Audley Shaw in his recent outline of the Regulations that will govern the Act, noted that the “safe operation of motorcycles and pedal cycles is targeted through specific provisions governing their use on roads”.

According to the provisions, motorcyclists and pedal cyclists will not be allowed to operate without the requisite protective gear.

“In addition to the prescribed helmet, motorcyclists will be required to wear a high-visibility vest,” the regulations state.

Additionally, motorcyclists driving with a learner’s permit will need to be accompanied by an instructor who is driving another motorcycle within six metres of the learner driver.

In respect of learner drivers, an applicant will now be required to produce a medical certificate, while the requirement to pass the Road Code Test before being granted a learner’s permit has already been implemented and has been in operation since January 2020.

A total of 64 motorcyclists have been killed in traffic crashes since the start of the year according to the Road Safety Unit. This is 26 fewer than the 90 who perished during the corresponding period in 2021.