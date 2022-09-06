Motorist escapes serious injuries after boulder falls on vehicle Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists to exercise extreme caution while travelling along the Junction Road in St Mary, especially in the area between Broadgate and Toms River.

The advice comes on the heels of a motorist escaping serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a boulder fell on the vehicle he was operating. The vehicle was significantly damaged, the agency said in a release Tuesday.

According to NWA, there is currently a threat of boulders falling from the hillside.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said that while it is not raining at the moment, the hillsides were saturated by persistent rainfall over the weekend.

As a result, there have been landslides and boulders falling in the Mason Area since Monday evening.

Motorists are further advised to drive with windows down, where possible, to increase vigilance, the release said.