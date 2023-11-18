Motorist urged to travel with caution; several roads remain blocked Loop Jamaica

Local authorities are reporting that while the tropical storm watch for Jamaica has been discontinued several roadways remain blocked.

Police in a release on Saturday highlighted some of the parishes where the problem existed.

“The public is being advised that the Golden Spring and the Temple Hall Main Roads in St. Andrew are partially blocked.

Over In Clarendon, the Alley Bridge, Water Lane to Lionel Town, Kemps Hill to May Pen, and Bottom Hall Main Roads in Clarendon are impassible at this time,” the release from the Corporate Communication Unit, the police information arm, stated.

Motorists and pedestrians are being urged to use alternative routes and to observe and follow all road signs where possible.

According to weather experts, the Tropical Storm Watch for Jamaica has been discontinued with immediate effect as the chance of tropical cyclone development around the island has been significantly reduced.

A flash-flood warning, however, remains in effect for the island as heavy rains associated with the weather system are expected to continue affecting the island.

The parishes of Westmoreland, St Elizabeth, Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, St Catherine, Portland and St Mary are to remain on alert as flooding could occur at any time.