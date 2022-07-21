Motorists collecting tickets like confetti, says Chuck amid warning | Loop Jamaica

Justice Minister Delroy Chuck has again warned delinquent motorists who he said have been collecting traffic tickets like confetti and ignoring them, that they will soon be hit with tough sanctions.

The latest warning came during Tuesday’s sitting of the House of Representatives that debated and passed the Transport Authority Amendment Act.

It followed Chuck’s warning in November 2017 to delinquent motorists with outstanding traffic tickets, that they risked being detained at Up Park Camp and dragged before a night court until their matter is disposed of.

On Tuesday, Chuck again served notice that tougher sanctions are coming under the new Road Traffic Act, as he outlined that the police issue on average 500,000 traffic tickets each year, with a significant number remaining unsettled.

In fact, he shared that over one million traffic tickets remain outstanding over the last five years. As is already happening, Chuck reminded offending motorists that they will be unable to renew their drivers’ licences or motor vehicle registration if they fail to pay the fines.

“You have some indiscipline and lawless motorists who feel that these tickets can be ignored. They’re collecting traffic tickets like confetti,” Chuck remarked. He said of the roughly 500,000 tickets that are issued each year, an average of 282,000 end up in court, and less than 70,000 are actually paid.

“It means over 210,000 tickets are not paid; motorists don’t turn up in the courts and it ends up a burden on the courts because you have to issue warrants. Just consider having to write up 210,000 warrants. The Government needs to respond to ensure that when the police issue tickets, that they’re complied with,” Chuck stated.

The justice minister outlined that for the period June 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022, a little more than 2.4 million traffic tickets were issued across the island. Of that number, about 1.2 million tickets were paid at tax collectorates, leaving 1.1 million unpaid tickets.

He warned that “In a matter of weeks or months, it will be (a) threefold (approach) to enforce the penalties because when you breach the rules of the road, there must be consequences.”

He said warrants could be issued for motorists to be locked up and taken before the court. Additionally, the Government is moving to introduce the electronic signing of warrants to expedite the process.

In his contribution to the debate, Technology Minister Daryl Vaz said discussions have taken place with eGOV Jamaica Limited to advance the technology to deal with the electronic signing of warrants.

“We had discussions and we will find a way to find the funding to start this process of connecting the court system with the police and all the various Government entities,” said Vaz.

Chuck said electronic warrants will be issued for motorists who have not paid over the five-year period.

“The motorists who have not paid over the last five years and more, let it be noted that we have not given up. We are now looking at electronic ticketing, which has started in Kingston and St Andrew — but also to issue warrants electronically. So writing up these tickets, signing these tickets, will now be available,” he said.

In November 2017 when thousands of motorists chose to ignore a second amnesty that was offered by the Government for them to settle outstanding tickets, Chuck said it had been recommended that the police move to bring all motorists with outstanding warrants before the court. He said then that a request was also made for the chief justice to assign additional judges and put in place a plan to convene night courts right across the island to dispose of traffic matters.

Chuck also said a recommendation was also made for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) to assist by providing additional space at “Red Fence” at Up Park Camp to temporarily house persons who would have been arrested on outstanding warrants.