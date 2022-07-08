Motorists encouraged to get T-Tag to benefit from lower toll rates | Loop Jamaica

Taxi operators and regular highway users are encouraged to get the T-Tag to benefit from lower rates on the Portmore and Spanish Town toll roads.

The developer of Highway 2000 East-West has said that if a class one taxi operator gets a T-Tag now, the driver would end up paying $288 for every trip after the 10th each week at Portmore Toll Plaza after the rate adjustment on Saturday, July 9, 2022.

Now prior to the rate adjustment, the class one motorist pays $290 for each passage at Portmore without the T-Tag.

Highway 2000 East-West includes the Portmore, Spanish Town, Vineyards, and May Pen legs.

“With the T-Tag this driver could pay lower rates after the 10th trip each week after Saturday’s rate change than they pay now without the T-Tag,” explained Ivan Anderson, Managing Director of TransJamaican Highway Limited.

“At Portmore, drivers currently pay $290 for a class one passage and $470 for a class two passage. But if they get a T-Tag they would end up paying $288 for class one and $468 for class one passages for every trip after their 10th each week.”

Anderson also went on to explain that the 10th weekly trip is free for T-Tag customers at Portmore.

“We want our customers to be aware of all the discounts available to them. For example, taxi drivers and others who use the Portmore leg of the highway frequently can get back the full value of their 10th trip for the week between each Saturday and Friday which would effectively make that trip free. This is another benefit of using the T-Tag.”

Class one and class two drivers who use the Spanish Town leg of the Highway with a T-Tag also get back the full value of their 10th trip between each Saturday and Friday. They also get a 10 per cent rebate for each additional trip within that weekly period.