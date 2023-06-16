Motorists told to brace for traffic delays along Washington Boulevard Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Motorists told to brace for traffic delays along Washington Boulevard Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
NWA carries out repairs to overhead bridge

Loop News

42 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Motorists using Washington Boulevard in St Andrew this weekend should expect to experience some delays.

The delays on the roadway are likely to occur between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 17, and at the same time on Sunday.

According to the National Works Agency repair work is being carried out to the Minna Wilmot Pedestrian Bridge that sits above Washington Boulevard. The work will impact the flow of traffic along the major thoroughfare.

Manager of Communication and and Customer Service at NWA, Stephen Shaw says that steel members as well as the deck of the pedestrian bridge will be replaced over the two days.

He says that during the replacement of the steel members, two lanes on the mentioned roadway will be closed at a time, in order for the safe execution of the works.

Shaw said the pedestrian bridge will be closed and is advising persons to cross at either the intersection of Ken Hill Drive or Headley Avenue/Denver Crescent. Both intersections are signalized and can allow for safe passage.

Motorists are being advised to exercise caution when using the section of Washington Boulevard, near Waterhouse this weekend.

Persons may also use an alternative route and are being urged to obey the posted warning signs and the instructions of flag persons, should they use the road in the vicinity of the bridge that is being repaired.

