Motorists urged to exercise caution at malfunctioning traffic signals | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Motorists urged to exercise caution at malfunctioning traffic signals | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Motorists urged to exercise caution at malfunctioning traffic signals

Meet Loop Little Writers Addison, Avani, Campbell, Jordan, and Lauren

NBA: Suns and Heat win series openers

It’s fake: ‘Rifle’ seen in viral video seized

No tampering of cell phone data, cop testifies at ‘Clans’ trial

Cop’s death triggers more access to toll roads for colleagues

Gov’t takes ‘keen interest’ in probe surrounding cop’s highway death

Community Drivers: $5.8m in grant funding for August Town SMEs

BVI Premier asserts immunity in cocaine case

Talking Health in Five: Pap smears shouldn’t be painful

Tuesday May 03

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that two traffic signals in St James are now malfunctioning and works to repair these signals will be undertaken in short order.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA, Janel Ricketts, says that the traffic signals at the Providence Road and its intersection with the Elegant Corridor is now out of commission, due to damage sustained following a recent motor vehicle accident.

While, issues related to damaged hardware, have resulted in the traffic signal at the North Paradise and Harbour Street intersection malfunctioning.

Ms. Ricketts says that in the interim, motorists are being reminded that when traffic lights are out of service, no one has the right of way. As a result, all motorists should exercise due care when using these intersections.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

US Supreme Court draft suggests abortion rights may be overturned

World News

Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back

Jamaica News

Motorists urged to exercise caution at malfunctioning traffic signals

More From

Jamaica News

Beware of white car with flashing blue lights, warn St Mary police

The St Mary police are imploring citizens to be on the lookout for a white motorcar with flashing blue lights that is believed to be transporting robbers who are impersonating the police.
The suspe

Sport

Knighton who broke Usain Bolt’s junior records, shatters another

See also

The American teen sensation is now fourth fastest ever over 200m

Jamaica News

One dead, 4 in hospital after motorist crashes into parked car

A 70-year-old is dead, four people — including two children — are in hospital, and a motorist is in police custody following a three-vehicle crash on Holland Bamboo main road in St Elizabeth on Sunday

Jamaica News

Police Federation calls on Gov’t to act on toll access for cops

“Enough is enough!”
That’s the word from the Jamaica Police Federation as it calls on the Government to act promptly to “liberate” police officers following the death of a colleague and the inj

Sport

Jamaica remain on course to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

Jamaica remained on course to qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup by defeating Cuba 4-0 in their Round of 16 fixture of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship in the Dominican Rep

Sport

Camperdown take gold in 4x100m at Penn Relays

Camperdown High won the Boys’ 4x100m Championship of America race on the third and final day of the 126th staging of the Penn Relays at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the USA on Satur

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols