Motorists urged to exercise caution at malfunctioning traffic signals | Loop Jamaica

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that two traffic signals in St James are now malfunctioning and works to repair these signals will be undertaken in short order.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA, Janel Ricketts, says that the traffic signals at the Providence Road and its intersection with the Elegant Corridor is now out of commission, due to damage sustained following a recent motor vehicle accident.

While, issues related to damaged hardware, have resulted in the traffic signal at the North Paradise and Harbour Street intersection malfunctioning.

Ms. Ricketts says that in the interim, motorists are being reminded that when traffic lights are out of service, no one has the right of way. As a result, all motorists should exercise due care when using these intersections.