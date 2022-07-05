MOTOTRBO Digital Two Way Radio launched in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

Productive Business Solutions (PBS) has partnered with Motorola in introducing MOTOTRBO Digital Two-Way Radio Solution to Jamaica.

A presentation was given by Motorola Representative Jorge Fraile at a launch at the AC Marriot Hotel last week, detailing the various characteristics and futuristic features of the new tech, which includes WIFI, Bluetooth connection, camera, monitor, and GPS among other features. This radio has a long-lasting battery life of 3,000 square feet and can accommodate a capacity of 250 users at once.

“The Mototrbo Two Way Radio Solution was used at the 2022 staging ISSA Boy’s and Girl’s Champs, and the users were impressed with its features and how well they worked,” PBS Group Chief Operating Officer Vennis Williamson shared.

The two-way radio can be used in various sectors and government entities across Jamaica.

Jackie Sharpe, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) Vice President responsible for Innovation & Digital Transformation, noted that innovation and digital transformation remain PSOJ’s core strategic priorities for advocacy and support.

“Over the past three years, we have undoubtedly seen a rapid acceleration in advancement and technology across all sectors globally. This has prompted us to take a closer look in our efforts to keep pace with global trends,” she said.

PBS is a technology provider that offers innovative Solutions and personalized ICT services. It operates in 22 countries across the Caribbean and Central America.