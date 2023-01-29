Mount Gay Red Cap party wraps up Barbados Sailing Week Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Barbados Sailing Week concluded last weekend and one of the events on its penultimate day was the Mount Gay Round Barbados Race.

Kicking off a week of activities that commenced with an opening ceremony on January 13, the Sailing Week consisted of different events. These included paddle surfing, remote control boat races, a kite surfing competition and even a Dinghy series with race events for the best local sailors younger than 16 years.

On the evening of Errol Barrow Day, the sailing action concluded with the Mount Gay Red Cap party. Held at Skippers on the Beach, the well-attended party brought the seaside venue alive as patrons enjoyed live entertainment by local band Right Side of Red.

Speaking to Loop News last Saturday evening Anies Jordan, Commercial Manager for R?my Cointreau Mount Gay Barbados explained the company’s involvement in the annual initiative.

“We are part-sponsor of the sailing week. Mount Gay has been very involved with the regatta for many years,” she provided.

Jordan went on to state that this year the Round Barbados Race attracted the participation of 15 boats, with entrants from throughout the Caribbean and as far as Australia. The vessels departed from the sailing club at Skippers on the Bay and travelled around the island.

She also explained the significance of the Mount Gay Red cap to the race, light-heartedly adding that several persons had approached her during the night requesting the coveted red cap.

“The red cap is very important to the regatta. It’s very significant and people are fighting for it. People want the red cap but you cannot get it, you need to earn the Mount Gay red cap. You only can earn it if you participate,” Jordan stated.

This year made 12 years that the regatta has been hosted in Barbados. The sailing initiative was held in conjunction with the Barbados Tourism Management Inc. (BTMI) and the Barbados Sailing Club.

At the Mount Gay Red Cap party patrons showed their pleasure as lead singers Rhesa Garnes and Daniel Medford delivered several popular covers of classic tunes from Buju Banton, Beres Hammond and the iconic Bob Marley.

In addition to the smooth reggae vibes, attendees also took full advantage of a variety of tempting Mount Gay cocktails, which resident bartenders whipped up on the spot.

The sailing week concluded last Sunday with a closing ceremony celebrating all the event’s participants and winners.

NewsAmericasNow.com