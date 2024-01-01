Mount Pleasant end the year atop Jamaica Premier League Loop Jamaica

Mount Pleasant FA ended the year atop the Wray & Nephew-sponsored Jamaica Premier League (JPL) table following a 1-0 win over Humble Lion at Drax Hall on Sunday. The defending champions finished the year with 25 points from 12 games, including eight wins, one draw, and three losses.

Daniel Green scored the lone goal of the contest from the penalty spot in the 48th minute. Humble Lion, with new coach Vassell Reynolds, remain on 14 points in the ninth spot.

Tivoli Gardens stayed in touch with an impressive 3-1 victory over Lime Hall Academy in the first game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

Kimarley Smith gave Tivoli Gardens an 11th-minute lead, but Carlos Campbell pulled Lime Hall level from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute. However, further goals by Alton Lewis in the 44th minute and Rodico Wellington in the 86th minute secured Tivoli’s seventh win as they remain in second spot on 24 points, just a point behind Mount Pleasant FA.

Newcomers Lime Hall remain firmly at the bottom of the 14-team league with just four points from 12 games.

In the second game at the Anthony Spaulding Complex, Cavalier edged Dunbeholden FC 1-0 and jumped two places to fifth on 18 points. Jalmaro Calvin netted the winner in the 43rd minute. Dunbeholden slipped to seventh, also on 18 points.

Vere United also moved to 18 points but in sixth spot following a 2-0 win over Treasure Beach FC at the St Elizabeth Technical High School.

Two goals in three minutes from Lamard Neil (43rd) and Alrick Maitland (46th) did the trick for Vere as they ended the year in a playoff spot. Treasure Beach slipped a spot to 12th with seven points.

At the Ferdie Neita Park in St Catherine, Portmore United defeated Arnett Gardens 2-0 and leapfrogged them into the third spot on 24 points. Arnett slipped to fourth place on 21 points but with a game in hand. Geo Headley and Shaquwell Henry scored in the 69th and 74th minutes.

Waterhouse and Molynes United battled to a 1-1 draw at the Drewsland Mini-Stadium.

Waterhouse played with 10 men from the second minute after Delano Daley picked up a red card, but Andre Fletcher gave them a 1-0 lead five minutes later. However, Jason Wright converted a 69th-minute penalty for a share of the points for Molynes United.

Waterhouse slipped two places to eighth on 16 points, while Molynes United gained a spot, reaching 12th with eight points.

At the Wespow Park in St James, home team Montego Bay United and Harbour View played to a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Jean Claudio Rios Ferreira (27th minute) and Lucas Lima Correa (32nd minute) scored for Montego Bay, while Andre Fagan (15th minute) and Omar Thompson (63rd minute) replied for Harbour View.

Montego Bay remain in the 10th spot on 12 points, a point ahead of 11th-place Harbour View, which have two games in hand.

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Mount Pleasant FA 1 Humble Lion 0Montego Bay United FC 2 Harbour View FC 2Portmore United FC 2 Arnett Gardens FC 0Waterhouse FC 1 Molynes United FC 1Treasure Beach FC 0 Vere United FC 2Tivoli Gardens FC 3 Lime Hall Academy FC 1Cavalier SC 1 Dunbeholden FC 0