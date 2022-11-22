Mount Pleasant hold Portmore to 0-0 draw in final game of matchday 4 Loop Jamaica

Mount Pleasant Academy and Portmore United played to a goalless draw in the final game of matchday four of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel- on Monday night at the Stadium East field.

The result means that Mount Pleasant moved to five points to be in seventh place while Portmore are a point behind on four but ninth in the table.

Earlier at the same venue, promoted team Chapelton Maroons of Clarendon notched their first win of the season in the country’s top-flight football competition by beating Waterhouse 1-0.

Roshane Brown will forever go down in Chapelton’s history netting the all-important goal that provided their first win. He scored in the 20th minute as they climbed off the bottom of the table into 12th place with three points.

On Sunday, defending champions Harbour View defeated Humble Lion 1-0 at Effortville in Clarendon to maintain their lead atop the league.

Nicholas Hamilton netted the all-important goal in the 31st minute as Harbour View secured their third win from four games and moved to 10 points. Clarendon-based Humble Lion remained in eighth place with four points.

Former champions Montego Bay United joined Harbour View on 10 points following a stunning 2-1 come-from-behind win over Arnett Gardens in the second game at Wespow Park in Montego Bay

Arnett Gardens slipped to fourth on seven points with their first loss. The talented Ajuma Johnson gave the visiting Arnett Gardens a 50th-minute lead. But Montego Bay struck late as Donovan Brown pulled them levelled in minute 76 before Nevaun Turner scored a scorcher in the 90+4 minute with a rasping drive.

Cavalier moved into third spot on nine points with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Dunbeholden in the second game of a doubleheader at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Stephen Barnett gave the St Catherine-based team a 26th-minute lead but Dwayne Atkinson responded for Cavalier in the 45+3 and 62nd minutes. Dunbeholden stayed in ninth place with four points.

Molynes United defeat Vere United 1-0 courtesy of Rashawn Livingston’s 83rd-minute goal in the curtain-raiser in the opening encounter at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex.

Both teams ended with 10 players after Molynes United’s Jeremy Nelson and Javier Brown of Vere were both sent off.

The Alex Thomas-coached Molynes notched their second win from four games and are up to fifth on six points while the Clarendon-based Vere United slipped a spot to 13th with two points.

Faulkland FC, another promoted team also earned their first point in the country’s top-flight league with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Tivoli Gardens at Wespow Park.

Enrico Gordon in the 35th minute and Shannoy Anderson in the 90+1 minute scored for Faulkland FC while Justin Dunn in the 35th and Diego McKenzie in the 37th were the scorers for Tivoli Gardens.

Despite getting their first point, the St James-based Faulkland slipped a spot to the bottom of the 14-team table while Tivoli Gardens remained in the sixth spot on five points.