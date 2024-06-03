Mount Pleasant part ways with coach Theodore Whitmore Loop Jamaica

Mount Pleasant Football Academy announced on Monday that it will not renew the contracts of its technical staff, including head coach Theodore Whitmore, upon their expiration on July 31, 2024.

In a statement, Mount Pleasant Football Academy said that “the club is embarking on a new direction aimed at synchronizing the operations of Mount Pleasant Academy and Mount Pleasant Football Club.”

The decision marks the end of a notable tenure for Whitmore and his team, who have been credited with elevating the club’s status in the Jamaica Premier League and the parish of St Ann over the past two seasons. “We express profound gratitude to coach Whitmore and his technical team for their leadership, which has brought glory and success to the club,” Mount Pleasant said in a statement. “Their invaluable contribution has made an indelible mark.”

Whitmore, who took charge of the St. Ann-based club in July 2022 after he was fired as Reggae Boyz head coach in December 2021, led Mount Pleasant to their first Jamaica Premier League title in his debut season, triumphing over Cavalier FC in the final. He guided the team to another final last season but fell short in a penalty shootout against Cavalier.

Sporting director Paul Christie indicated that the club’s leadership plans to overhaul its current football model in a bid to achieve greater financial sustainability. “We are committed to achieving all our sporting goals and objectives as we enter this new phase and direction,” Christie said.

The club, founded in 2016, announced that it will soon unveil a new technical team to lead its future endeavors. “Mount Pleasant remains committed to maintaining its competitive edge and reaching new heights in Jamaican football,” the statement added.