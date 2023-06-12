Mount Pleasant win first JPL title with 2-1 victory over Cavalier Loop Jamaica

St Ann-based Mount Pleasant Football Academy emerged as the champions of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) – powered by Digicel – after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Cavalier SC in the final at Sabina Park on Sunday night.

Sue-Lae McCalla was the hero for Mount Pleasant, scoring twice in the seventh and 89th minutes after taking over the captaincy from the injured Ladale Richie during the first half.

Collin Anderson equalized for Cavalier in the 83rd minute, recording his league-leading 20th goal of the season. His efforts earned him the Golden Boot award as the league’s top scorer.

Mount Pleasant formed seven years ago and it was fitting that McCalla gave them the lead in the seventh minute with a glancing header and they were seven minutes away from the title before Cavalier found a way back in the game.

Anderson, known for his goal-scoring abilities, capitalized on a close-range opportunity, breaking through the strong defense of Mount Pleasant to equalize.

However, destiny seemed to be on Mount Pleasant’s side. McCalla, formerly of Portmore United, sealed the victory with a minute remaining in normal time with another header, this time from Ricardo Morris’ corner kick.

The head coach, Theodore Whitmore, usually composed, couldn’t contain his excitement as he celebrated with his team, sensing the imminent victory. The fans, who have shown unwavering support for Mount Pleasant, flooded the field, creating a vibrant atmosphere at Sabina Park.

An elated Whitmore expressed his joy and stated that this triumph is only the beginning of more trophies to come. “Words cannot explain at the moment. We set out on a journey and we have completed that journey this afternoon,” said Whitmore, who recently was head coach of Jamaica’s senior team. “I am very proud of the team, the technical staff, the medical staff the auxiliary staff, the owners, management and everyone.”

Despite the loss, coach Rudolph Speid praised his team. “This is probably our best season in terms of consistency. We scored a lot of goals and we were always in the hunt for the title so I think it is one of our best seasons,” said Speid.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the JPL, and the victory is particularly significant as it represents the first title for the parish of St Ann.

Traditionally, teams from the corporate area have dominated the Premier League, with Arnett Gardens, Tivoli Gardens, Harbour View, and Santos winning five times each. Boy’s Town have won three times, while Cavalier, Waterhouse, and the Jamaica Defense Force have two titles, and Portmore United, based in St Catherine, have claimed seven titles.

St James parish has secured eight titles, with Montego Bay United (formerly Seba United) earning four, and Violet Kicker and Waddadah capturing two each.

St Catherine-based Portmore United have seven titles, some were won when the club was previously called Hazard United and located in Clarendon while Reno of Westmoreland have three titles.