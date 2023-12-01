Mouttet Mile: Clash of titans set to ignite Caymanas Park on Saturday Loop Jamaica

The highly anticipated second running of the Mouttet Mile Invitational will take place on Saturday at Caymanas Park.

This prestigious event has captured the imagination of punters and fans alike, solidifying its status as the most eagerly awaited race in the region this year.

The Mouttet Mile Invitational is not just a race; it is a battleground where the most elite three-year-olds will vie for supremacy in a winner-take-all scenario.

Racing enthusiasts have been treated to a spectacle of high-quality performances throughout the year, with several standout performers emerging among the three-year-old contenders. The Mouttet Mile presents a golden opportunity for one horse to ascend above all others and etch its name in the annals of racing history.

A field of 16 will face the starter at 4:45 pm including Florida invader ROUGH ENTRY, an impressive winner at Gulfstream Park on September 23.

ROUGH ENTRY will be ridden by Frenchman Julien Leparoux.

With a prize pool of US$125,000, the Mouttet Mile boasts the largest purse in the English-speaking Caribbean. This substantial reward adds an extra layer of excitement, attracting not only top-tier competitors but also a global audience eager to witness the thrilling spectacle unfold.

In a groundbreaking development, the race will be broadcast live on FOX 5 NY Sports, thanks to the pivotal involvement of the New York Racing Association (NYRA). This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the internationalisation of Caribbean horse racing.

Chairman of Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Solomon Sharpe, expressing gratitude for NYRA’s support, stated, “This move is in support of the New York Racing Association, and we are grateful for their acceptance of our vision. Their partnership not only enhances the prestige of the Mouttet Mile but also opens new doors for Caribbean racing on the global stage.”

Andy Serling, senior racing analyst at NYRA, shares his excitement about the Mouttet Mile Invitational, stating, “The inclusion of the Mouttet Mile in the international racing spotlight is a testament to the quality of competition and the passion for horse racing in the Caribbean. This event not only showcases the region’s top three-year-olds but also fosters a connection between racing communities across borders. I am thrilled to be a part of this global celebration of horse racing excellence.”

While the Mouttet Mile takes centre stage as the feature race, racing enthusiasts will be treated to a full card of 11 exhilarating races throughout the day. Among them is the Chairman’s Plate, a new Grade 3 stakes race introduced this year, over 1820 meters. Each race guarantees a minimum purse of one million dollars, ensuring an atmosphere of high stakes and intense competition.

Post time on the card is 10:15 am.