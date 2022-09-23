MP accuses NWC of digging up road ‘hours’ after it was paved Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, Rhoda Crawford, has called for the National Water Commission (NWC) and the National Works Agency (NWA) to better coordinate their activities to prevent situations where freshly paved roads are constantly dug up by the water utility.

Crawford made the call on Tuesday during her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives. She said she was particularly disheartened a few months ago when a NWC team dug up a section of a roadway in her constituency mere hours after it was paved.

Crawford said she accepted that there will always be challenges.

“But there are some man-made hurdles that can be removed or systems can be implemented to allow for greater effectiveness. Consequently, permit me to call upon the National Works Agency and the National Water Commission to enter into, and or enforce a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that the two entities execute their duties collaboratively,” Crawford said.

“We have far too often borne witness to the dismantling of freshly asphalted roads to facilitate the installation or repairs of pipelines,” she added.

Crawford told her colleagues that: “My heart broke a few months ago when I received pictures and a phone call from an angry and frustrated constituent who saw a work team from the NWC digging into a section of the roadway less than two hours after my ‘ROAD-A-FIX’ team had concluded road repairs. This practice must not continue, too much of taxpayer’s monies and time are being wasted”.

Meanwhile, the first-term Member of Parliament wants the Minister with responsibility for Water, the executive management team of the NWC and the managers of UC Rusal Windalco to jointly consider the feasibility of Government’s lease or purchase of at least three of the four wells located at Windalco’s Williamsfield plant in the constituency.

Crawford pointed out that the existing wells have the capacity to store and produce approximately three to four 4 million gallons of water daily.

“This far exceeds the existing 1.3 to 1.5 million gallons made available daily in the constituency through the NWC. With access to some of Windalco’s wells, many of the communities within the constituency that are not serviced by the NWC could for the first time gain access to potable water. This access would also create a more consistent flow of water into the homes of existing customers thereby tackling the issue of frequent water lock-offs,” Crawford said.