MP appeals for info after teacher killed by ‘cowardly’ criminals | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
MP appeals for info after teacher killed by ‘cowardly’ criminals | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Floyd Green, Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, has condemned Tuesday morning’s brutal gun slaying of an educator in Treasure Beach in his constituency.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Chanel Smith, a teacher at t

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols