MP asks if there’s a hidden agenda in push to make Portmore a parish | Loop Jamaica

South St Catherine MP Fitz Jackson is questioning Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ “rush” to name Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish, saying the move will provide no benefit to the people living in the municipality.

In a video issued by the MP, Jackson asked: “This rush raises several questions that the government needs to answer. Where and which communities will be in the government’s proposed parish boundaries of Portmore?

“Will the proposed Bernard Lodge new town development be a part of Portmore or part of Spanish Town? Will communities like Caribbean Estate and adjoining communities now be kept out of Portmore?”

“How will the lives and livelihood of the residents of Portmore residents be improved by a parish act or designation?”

See the video above for more on the controversial issue from MP Fitz Jackson.