MP Hugh Graham resigns as Opposition spokesperson Loop Jamaica

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine North Western, the People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) Hugh Graham, has resigned as Opposition spokesperson on commerce, science and technology with immediate effect.

However, he remains a member of the House of Representatives as parliamentarian, despite reports emerging of perceived differences between himself and the party hierarchy on the way forward for the St Catherine North Western constituency.

Graham communicated his resignations from those posts in a letter dated April 3 to Opposition Leader Mark Golding, PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell, and chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, Norman Scott, a copy of which the parliamentarian posted on his Facebook page on Monday.

“As I had promised my mother, if it should ever happen that I don’t think my purpose is to serve the people who have elected me, I would step away with the hope that they would be better served,” Graham wrote.

“I want to thank the people of Lluidas Vale Division, who have allowed me to serve them from 2002 and as their councillor since 2007,” he said.

While a councillor, Graham was elected in 2020 as MP for St Catherine North Western, replacing long-time PNP representative, Bobby Pickersgill, who did not seek re-election.

Meanwhile, Graham said he was prepared to serve the people of the Lluidas Vale Division “in whatever way, capacity, or opportunity that may arise, as I believe I should serve the people only to make their lives better.

“The word is LOVE,” he concluded.

Calls placed to Campbell, PNP general secretary, for a comment on the development went unanswered.