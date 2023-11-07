MP Robert Montague proposes nuclear option for cheaper electricity Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
A nuclear option that would result in cheaper electricity for Jamaican homes and businesses has been proposed by the Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Robert Montague.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) representative suggested that leasing a recently retired United States nuclear vessel could offer affordable power. It would be stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for security and maintenance purposes, and the electricity would be supplied to Jamaica via an underground cable.

During the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, Montague claimed that these vessels could generate around 350 megawatts of power at US$0.04. With transmission costs and loan repayment estimated at an extra US$0.04, this would be significantly cheaper than Jamaica Public Service Company’s current production rates. Montague believes this solution would benefit various sectors, including manufacturing, mining, and tourism.

To finance the project’s leasing and infrastructure development, the government would require a loan to be repaid through a small fee on electricity.

Montague also highlighted rural development in his presentation and suggested allocating $1.5 billion over two years for a comprehensive rural electrification programme. This would involve installing both pole lines and solar generators in remote or economically viable areas.

Additionally, he proposed providing solar generators to extremely poor households and introducing sweat equity initiatives in rural communities. These programmes would allow residents to perform community service work until their debt was settled.

