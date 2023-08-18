MPC Clean Energy, Ironrock kick off trading with double-digit gains Loop Jamaica

MPC Clean Energy and Ironrock Insurance led gains during Thursday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

MPC gained 18 per cent to close at $81.98, followed by Ironrock Insurance up 14 per cent to $2.39, and Stationery and Office Supplies up 10 per cent to $2.03.

The day’s biggest decliners were Consolidated Bakeries down 15 per cent to $2.31, JPS preference shares down 15 per cent to $55.25, Eppley preference shares down 10 per cent to $5.40, AMG Packaging down 9.5 per cent to $2.29, and Caribbean Assurance down 8.0 per cent to $2.74.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 104 stocks of which 39 advanced, 51 declined and 14 traded firm.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 522.55 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 334,647.92 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,648,967 valued at $47,903,957.72.

The Main JSE Index declined by 457.71 points (0.14 per cent) to close at 320,755.70 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,505,100 valued at $37,890,404.16.

The Junior Market Index declined by 10.43 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 3,862.94 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,143,867 valued at $10,013,553.56.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 757.11 points (0.21 per cent) to close at 353,308.06 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,442,388 valued at $37,142,885.77.

The JSE Select Index declined by 18.42 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 8,040.59 points and the volume traded amounted to 847,199 valued at $19,076,382.67.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 6.47 points (2.66 per cent) to close at 236.58 points and the volume traded amounted to 445,494 valued at $17,444.20.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 9,648,967 units valued at $47,903,957.72.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 445,494 units valued at $17,444.20.

The volume leaders were Transjamaican Highway, One on One Educational Services, and Future Energy Source Company