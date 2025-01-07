Mr Vegas apologises to Dayton Campbell for ‘unflattering’ remarks

Dancehall artiste Mr Vegas has apologised to People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, for "any unflattering remarks" he may have made about the politician.

On the weekend, Campbell posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he has instructed his attorneys at Stubbs Law to commence a suit for defamation against Mr Vegas, whose real name is Clifford Smith.

Neither Campbell nor Mr Vegas has directly stated what the specific remarks were, but the former has been facing heat regarding a media report which linked PNP interests to misuse of public funds at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Mr Vegas’ apology was subsequently posted on his respective social media pages on Monday.

"Attention: I would like to apologise publicly to @DaytonCampbell (Dr Dayton Campbell) for any unflattering remarks I may have made about him at any time," wrote the entertainer.

"I confirm that I do not have any information or facts about any improper behaviour or activity regarding Mr Campbell; therefore, I apologise for any such allegations that may have been made," he added.

Mr Vegas has been heavily critical of the Opposition PNP in recent times, especially on social media and his YouTube channel. He has not hidden his support for the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and efforts by the Government to secure a third term in office.

Dr Dayton Campbell

Campbell reiterated his threat of legal action against the dancehall star-turned-blogger at a PNP meeting in North West St Catherine on Sunday, during which Senator Damion Crawford was officially presented as the party's candidate there for the pending general elections.

"I see them want attack the leader and dem want attack mi, and mi seh, 'Alright. Not a problem', but mi used to overcoming challenges from mi a bwoy," Campbell told comrades at the meeting.

He said persons first tried to attack his reputation in the "most vicious way" about three years ago.

"Then after that, shots fire over one (radio) station and dem tell lie say a me; dem say a mi mek it happen.

“Now dem ago tell lie 'bout me misallocate money!

"I don't work a parish council (now municipal corporation), I don't have no standing to instruct nuh parish council, so I can't misappropriate anything, and any boy or girl weh seh so, mi and dem a gah courthouse, starting with Mr Vegas!" said a defiant Campbell.

A news report from the local radio station has suggested that two anti-corruption bodies are probing the purported misuse of funds at the KSAMC to support PNP representatives.

In response, Kingston Mayor and Chairman of the KSAMC, Andrew Swaby, said he would welcome any anti-corruption probe into such assertions.

Swaby also dismissed assertions of bipartisan use of public funds by the KSAMC in favour of councillors aligned to the Opposition, of which he is a member and representative.