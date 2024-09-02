Mr World Jamaica is 23-year-old college student Tarique Barrett

A five-week ‘festival of glamour and culture’ culminated with the first Mr World contestant from Jamaica in 26 years.

Mr World Jamaica 2024 Tarique Barrett was crowned and sashed on Sunday inside the Grand Jamaica Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

Dahlia Harris, co-franchise holder of the Miss Jamaica World and Mr World Jamaica organizations set the tone for the evening’s proceedings by introducing compere Debbie Bissoon and presenting Barrett with the trophy and sash.

L-R: Mr World Jamaica 2nd Runner-up Dario Lopez, 2024 title-holder Tarique Barrett, and 1st Runner-up Tavar Brown. (Photos: DashProductions via Instagram/@mrworldjamaica)

You may remember Barrett, who rose tothe top of the fast-track comps in August.He copped the titles ‘Extreme Sports/Fitness and Beach Body/Swimwear’ and the Best Smile sectional prize.

Barrett is a student at the UWI, is pursuing a double major in Marketing and Accounting, moonlights as a photographer and videographer, and is an avid fitness junkie.

He is expected to go on and represent Jamaica at the eleventh edition of Mister World 2024 on 23 November at NovaWorld Phan Thiết in Bình Thuận, Vietnam.

Barrett’s win marks Jamaica’s third attempt going for the crown. Richard Nevers competed in 1996 at the inaugural staging of the event and placed fourth. Kinte Thelwell made the second attempt and placed fourth in 1998.

The competitors, 15 of whom made it to the grand coronation, have won over stereotypes, socio-economic barriers to showcase the best of Jamaica on the international stage.

Electronics Engineer Tavar Brown finished as the first runner-up, while Digital Marketing Specialist Dario Lopez secured second runner-up. Model Keneil McLean and 2023 Digicel Rising Star winner Remone Watson rounded out the Top 5.

The 11th edition, will officially begin on November 5 and culminate with the crowning of the new Mr World on November 23.

