MSBM to recognise outstanding business leaders at anniversary gala Loop Jamaica

Top business leaders in Jamaica will be celebrated for their “relentless contributions to nation building” at a stellar black-tie event when the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) hosts the MSBM 10th Anniversary Gala and Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 14.

The event will be held under the theme: “A Decade of Excellence and Innovation.” at the Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston.

This gala which will culminate the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the merger of the former Mona School of Business (MSB) and the Department of Management Studies (DOMS) to form the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM), will see the presentation of the prestigious “MSBM 10th Anniversary Outstanding Business Leader Award” to Courtney Campbell, President and CEO, VM Group; Christopher Zacca, President and CEO, the Sagicor Group; Don Wehby, CEO GraceKennedy Group and Jeffrey Hall, CEO of Jamaica Producers Group.

The awardees were selected by an eminent panel of judges based on criteria that ranged from their company’s financial success, corporate social responsibility, civic engagement and youth empowerment.

Receiving awards in another key category – “the MSBM 10th Anniversary Emerging Leader Awards” will be Xesus Johnson CEO, Supreme Ventures Ltd.; Berisford Grey, Co-Founder, President and CEO Sygnus Group; and Kimala Bennett, Managing Director, The Lab. A Special award will be presented to “Outstanding Public Sector CEO”, Everton Anderson, CEO, of the National Health Fund.

At the gala, the MSBM will also honour “Key Business Partners” “for their unwavering support over the past years” among them George Willie International Auditor and philanthropist; the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation; the USAID and the Vincent Hosang Family Foundation.The MSBM’s distinguished cadre of past executive directors and heads of departments will be recognised for their “outstanding leadership and dedicated service”.

Among them will be Professors Randolph Williams, Gordon Shirley, Alvin Wint, Neville Ying, Evan Duggan, Paul Simmonds, and Densil Williams; Doctors Anne Crick, Noel Cowell, Cezley Sampson and current Executive Director Dr David McBean. Posthumous awards have also been named in recognition of the Late Dr Marshall Hall, Dr George Wadinambiaratchi and Locksley Lindo.

In recognising the national recognition and significant accomplishments in business and community service of its alumni, MSBM will present “Distinguished Alumnus Awards” to Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman, Chief of Defence Staff, Jamaica Defence Force; Audrey Tugwell Henry, CEO, Scotia Group and Earl Jarrett CEO, JN Group.

Noting that the MSBM is wrapping up a year of celebrations, Dr David McBean, Executive Director said that “while the MSBM is celebrating 10 years of the merger between MSB and DOMS, it inherited and was built on the rich traditions, strength and impact of both parents”.

“As the premier business school in the Caribbean, we celebrate this milestone by acknowledging and awarding business excellence, cementing the valuable relationships between our school and industry, our distinguished alumni and the significant contributions of the leadership of the school over the years. This 10th anniversary Gala and Awards is therefore also a celebration of outstanding leaders who have been transformational and visionary and are contributing to the growth and development of Jamaica, the Caribbean and globally.”