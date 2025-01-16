Mt Alvernia Prep celebrates a century of excellence

The streets of Montego Bay, St James, were recently filled with excitement and pride on Monday (January 27), as students, teachers, and supporters of Mt Alvernia Preparatory and Kindergarten participated in a vibrant flag hoisting ceremony and road march.

The event formed part of the school’s centennial anniversary activities.

The school, which shares its legacy with Chetwood Memorial Primary School and Mt Alvernia High School, emerged from the visionary efforts of the Franciscan Sisters who began their educational mission in Jamaica in 1925.

Speaking at the event, Custos Rotulorum for St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, praised the institution's century-long commitment to education.

“As a result, your school has earned a reputation of being one of the best leading private institutions in Jamaica,” Bishop Pitkin stated, while adding that the school has contributed to shaping the lives of generations of students.

He added that the centenary celebration was not only a moment to reflect on the school’s storied history, but also an opportunity to renew its commitment to fostering excellence.

“Therefore, as we celebrate and reflect on the hard work of the Franciscan Sisters, I urge you to continue to use every available resource to improve and maintain a high quality of primary education, so that parents and guardians will continue to send their children to this institution,” Bishop Pitkin said.

“I also ask you to diligently continue to pursue excellence and to get a deeper understanding of God's wisdom for this institution,” he added.

School Chairman, Yvonne Whyte-Powell, echoed similar sentiments, while highlighting the dedication and commitment of the school’s stakeholders.

She also acknowledged the vital role of parents and community members in upholding the school’s traditions and values.

Whyte-Powell said she hopes the Franciscan tenets continue to guide the institution and that students not only excel academically but also embody a strong sense of responsibility to their community.