Mt Pleasant FA and Charlton Athletic forge groundbreaking partnership Loop Jamaica

Mount Pleasant Football Academy, the reigning champions of the Jamaica Premier League, and Charlton Athletic, an English League One club, have formally entered into a partnership aimed at enhancing the quality of elite players emerging from Charlton’s esteemed academy.

The collaboration, named the ‘Mountain to Valley Partnership,’ was officially announced on Wednesday via a press release from Mount Pleasant FA, and the information was also disseminated on Charlton Athletic’s official website.

According to the release, this strategic partnership aims to establish a clear pathway for talented young Caribbean footballers to pursue professional careers in London, while also allowing Mount Pleasant to leverage Charlton’s academy’s knowledge, experience, and expertise.

As part of the partnership commitments, Charlton’s young players will participate in an annual youth tournament at Mount Pleasant’s campus. Additionally, Mount Pleasant’s senior side will engage in an annual pre-season charity match at The Valley, Charlton’s home ground.

The release emphasised the long-term nature of the collaboration, expressing Charlton’s intent to significantly expand the talent pool drawn from their academy.

“This long-term, strategic partnership will allow Charlton to dramatically increase the talent pool our brilliant academy can draw from. A lot of Charlton’s most successful homegrown players of the last 50 years have been of Jamaican origin – including many in the current team – so there is also a really good cultural fit,” said the release.

The cultural connection between Charlton and Jamaica was highlighted, with numerous successful homegrown players of Jamaican origin in Charlton’s history.

Notable Reggae Boyz players Michael Hector and Karoy Anderson currently play for Charlton, underscoring the connection between the two entities.

Mount Pleasant FA owner Peter Gould described the Memorandum of Understanding as a symbol of a solid partnership and mutual commitment to developing football talent in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

“This will help move regional football forward as young athletes will get an opportunity to hone their skills and develop their talents outside of the region,” said Gould.

Paul Christie, the sporting director of Mount Pleasant FA, highlighted the unique blend of football and academics showcased by Mount Pleasant. He expressed confidence that the partnership with Charlton, a renowned London club, would further enhance Mount Pleasant’s appeal to top-tier talent.

“Mount Pleasant is already fortunate enough to attract many of the very best young players from throughout the Caribbean. We believe that this partnership with such a renowned London club will make us even more of an attractive proposition for talent. Charlton and Mount Pleasant have long-standing connections at many levels, from our respective ownerships to directors to the coaching staff, so we are going to be building on firm foundations,” said Christie.

As of 2022, Charlton’s academy was ranked eighth in England.

Steve Avory, Charlton’s long-standing academy director, emphasised the importance of quality recruitment and talent identification for a successful academy. He highlighted their historical success in recruiting talented players from the local Charlton catchment area as a key factor in their youth development achievements.