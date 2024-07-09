MultiCare Youth Foundation seeking dedicated mentors

The MultiCare Youth Foundation (MYF) has issued a call for individuals interested in making a meaningful impact in the lives of young people across Jamaica.

As part of its ongoing initiatives to provide crucial support and guidance, the MYF is seeking dedicated mentors to join their efforts under the EU BRIDGE project and various other programmes. “We believe in mentoring as a powerful intervention tool, fostering lasting positive changes in the lives of youth participants,” emphasised Director of Projects and Strategic Management at the MYF, Mitzian Turner. Sharing details on the ideal mentors, Turner pointed out that these individuals should be “passionate about giving back to their communities”.

An added skill would be for those persons to have experience in counselling, conflict resolution or mediation, as their commitment involves supporting and guiding young individuals towards their personal and professional development. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the MYF website at https://www.myfjamaica.org or call 876-922-6670. They may also send an email to [email protected] to express their interest in becoming a mentor.

They will be required to complete an application form. The MYF will then conduct thorough checks and validation to ensure that they are being paired with the right mentee. “We are dedicated to ensuring a thorough matching process between mentors and mentees to safeguard the well-being of our youth participants along with ensuring the best fit,” the director said.

In addition to the mentorship programme, the MYF is also inviting organisations to partner with them in hosting interns as part of its internship programme. This collaborative effort not only supports the development of young talent but also enriches organisational capacity.

Turner explained that “organisations can benefit from this added resource and, as such, for those who may have a need and can facilitate, we are imploring them to partner with the MultiCare Youth Foundation in providing valuable work experience to our youth beneficiaries”.

The MultiCare Youth Foundation is a non-profit organisation committed to empowering Jamaican youth through various educational, developmental and mentorship initiatives.

By partnering with communities and stakeholders, the MYF aims to create sustainable impacts that positively shape the future generations of Jamaica.