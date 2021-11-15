Mum expected to lead the pack home at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

MUM, a disqualified winner two Sundays ago, along with fourth-past-the-post, ALEXA’S DREAM, who was subsequently promoted to third, are the ante-post favourites for their respective divisions of Monday’s fillies-only five-furlong straight sprint at Caymanas Park.
Though breaking from the one hole with the track biased against her at four-and-a-half furlongs straight, MUM had collared the far-rail drawn pair of HEART OF THE SEA and I’VE GOT MAGIC, but cut across HEART OF THE SEA close home.
The stewards disqualified MUM with Aaron Chatrie, and awarded the race to I’VE GOT MAGIC, who narrowly beat HEART OF THE SEA.
Now better drawn at post-position six, MUM should get the better of HEART OF THE SEA, especially with the added half-furlong.
In division two, ALEXA’S DREAM, who reported off a five-month lay-up to run a big race for fourth, faces weaker rivals and should go all the way with Dick Cardenas.
First post for the nine-race card is 12:15 pm.
CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Race 1 -1600m
Waltzing Matilda (4)
Race 2 – 1000m St
Cup A Soup (7)
Race 3 – 1400m
Mum (6)
Race 4 – 1200m
Papa Albert (4)
Race 5 – 1200m
She’s So Fabulous (5)
Race 6 – 1000m St
Alexa’s Dream (4)
Race 7 – 1100m
Lightning McQueen (5)
Race 8 – 1000m Rd
Voytek (11)
Race 9 – 1400m
It’s All I (10)
BETS OF THE DAY
Race 3 – 1400m
Mum (6)
Race 6 – 1000m St
Alexa’s Dream (4)
Race 7 – 1100m
Lightning McQueen (5)