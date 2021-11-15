Mum expected to lead the pack home at Caymanas Park | Loop Jamaica

MUM, a disqualified winner two Sundays ago, along with fourth-past-the-post, ALEXA’S DREAM, who was subsequently promoted to third, are the ante-post favourites for their respective divisions of Monday’s fillies-only five-furlong straight sprint at Caymanas Park.

Though breaking from the one hole with the track biased against her at four-and-a-half furlongs straight, MUM had collared the far-rail drawn pair of HEART OF THE SEA and I’VE GOT MAGIC, but cut across HEART OF THE SEA close home.

The stewards disqualified MUM with Aaron Chatrie, and awarded the race to I’VE GOT MAGIC, who narrowly beat HEART OF THE SEA.

Now better drawn at post-position six, MUM should get the better of HEART OF THE SEA, especially with the added half-furlong.

In division two, ALEXA’S DREAM, who reported off a five-month lay-up to run a big race for fourth, faces weaker rivals and should go all the way with Dick Cardenas.

First post for the nine-race card is 12:15 pm.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Race 1 -1600m

Waltzing Matilda (4)

Race 2 – 1000m St

Cup A Soup (7)

Race 3 – 1400m

Mum (6)

Race 4 – 1200m

Papa Albert (4)

Race 5 – 1200m

She’s So Fabulous (5)

Race 6 – 1000m St

Alexa’s Dream (4)

Race 7 – 1100m

Lightning McQueen (5)

Race 8 – 1000m Rd

Voytek (11)

Race 9 – 1400m

It’s All I (10)

