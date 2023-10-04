‘Mumma’ gets 9 years and 9 months for role in ‘Clans’ gang Loop Jamaica

Stephanie ‘Mumma’ Christie, the lone female convicted of being a member of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, was on Tuesday sentenced to nine years and nine months more for her role in the criminal network.

The 48-year-old St Thomas pastor was only found guilty of being part of a criminal organisation, an offence with a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, in his lead up to handing down the sentence in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, indicated that his starting point for her sentence was 16 years.

He said there were no aggravating factors that would push the sentence further towards the 20-year point.

However, he said Christie has skills “outside of the criminal context”, which are valuable to the society. In addition, while the evidence did not point to her having commit any acts of violent, he said her association with the gang was serious.

He then shaved two more years from the starting point because Christie has a teenage daughter whom she said she has not been able to see attending high school. However, Sykes pointed out that the mitigating factors in Christie’s favour was not sufficient for her to receive any further reduction.

Initially, Sykes took into account that Christie spent four years and two months in lockup awaiting trial, and subtracted that time from the starting point, arriving at the final sentence of nine years and 10 months more in prison.

However, the matter was revisited on Tuesday afternoon to clarify that Christie had actually spent four years and three months in custody. That resulted in another month being shaved off her sentence, leaving her with nine years and nine months more to spend in custody.

Prior to the calculation issues regarding Christie’s sentence, Sykes pointed out that she still maintained her innocence, as she argued that she was never part of any criminal organisation, she never participated in any crimes, nor benefited from any criminal deeds.

She also expressed that she never witnessed any of the now convicted gangsters carrying out any illicit acts.

Christie was of the view that she would not have any time to participate in criminal activities because her time was spent engaged in community outreach activities and her church work.

According to her social enquiry report (SER), Christie got married in 2011, but the relationship became estranged after a few years.

Christie also expressed a desire to return home to take care of her daughter.

Sykes noted, too, that the clergywoman always had “an interest in community development”, which was seen in her organisation of community football games and the feeding of the homeless in Spanish Town on Wednesdays.

Due to her community outreach activities, Sykes said it caused Christie to be the centre of attraction to certain people, including convicted gang leader Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, who Christie said sought her advice regarding his businesses.

Before the adjournment on Monday due to technological issues, Sykes said Christie was not an incidental or casual member of the gang.

He said she was an integral part of the criminal organisation, and she had to be viewed from that perspective.

For example, Sykes said the cell phone conversations which were secretly recorded by one of the gangster-turned-state-witnesses, showed that Christie was loyal to Bryan, and she defended him against any opposition in the gang.