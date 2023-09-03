‘Munga’ charged with breaches under the Firearms Act Loop Jamaica

Thirty-one-year-old Stafford Mercurious, otherwise called ‘Munga’, a construction worker of Content district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew was charged with breaches under the Firearms Act in relation to an incident in Lacy district, Lawrence Tavern in the parish on August 30.

Mercurious was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and removal/alteration of mark on firearm.

Reports are that about 6:30 am, a joint police/military operation was conducted at a premises that was occupied by Mercurious. During the operation, one 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a hidden compartment of a Honda Stream motor car that was in his possession.

He was subsequently taken into custody. He was charged on Saturday, September 2 after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.

