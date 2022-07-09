Municipalities to get $140m for hurricane preparedness | Loop Jamaica

The Government of Jamaica will be providing $140 million for drain cleaning and other mitigation exercises for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie on Thursday (June 7) while addressing a disaster preparedness town hall in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

“We are going to be making available the funds to the municipalities. We are going to be providing $140 million to shore up our state of readiness for the hurricane season,” Minister McKenzie said.

He shared the expectation that once disbursed, the funds will be managed with visible results to the end of its use.

“I have already met with the mayors, and I have said… there can be no excuse. We are providing the resources and I am expecting that we will see the results of the resources that we are providing for the municipal corporations right across the country,” he added.

Each municipal corporation is responsible for the management of drains, gullies, parochial roads, etc. within the parish, and carrying out scheduled activities to ensure their maintenance.