Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’ Loop Jamaica

An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, formerly the General Penitentiary (GP), in downtown Kingston, was found dead in his cell at the facility on Monday.

Dead is Leroy Bailey who was serving time for murder

In a release, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the inmate who was alone in a cell, was found with a piece of cloth tied around his neck sometime after 7am on Monday.

He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been informed of the development.