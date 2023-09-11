Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’ Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’ Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Golding, Campbell under fire for ‘offensive’ skit at PNP event

Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’

Body found in St Elizabeth suspected to be that of recent escapee

Join STEM Builders in St Catherine coastal cleanup initiative

US$4.2 billion in tourism earnings projected for 2023

tTech donates library to Reddie Children’s Home

Woman stabbed up by ex-lover in St Thomas

Flooding in eastern Libya after storm leaves 2,000 people feared dead

20-y-o remanded until October re alleged rape of 12-y-o girl

Supreme Ventures Foundation sparks 100 back-to-school smiles

Tuesday Sep 12

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 hrs ago

The entrance to the Tower Street Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, formerly the General Penitentiary (GP), in downtown Kingston, was found dead in his cell at the facility on Monday.

Dead is Leroy Bailey who was serving time for murder

In a release, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said the inmate who was alone in a cell, was found with a piece of cloth tied around his neck sometime after 7am on Monday.

He was taken to Kingston Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been informed of the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Golding, Campbell under fire for ‘offensive’ skit at PNP event

Jamaica News

Murder convict found dead in cell at ‘GP’

Jamaica News

Body found in St Elizabeth suspected to be that of recent escapee

More From

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

Entertainment

See also

Reggae artiste Prestige Ally won lottery game, calls it ‘Blessings’

Reggae artiste Prestige Ally doesn’t believe that there is any such thing as coincidence or good luck. He believes wholly in the concept of ‘blessings’, which he articulates in his latest song, ‘Born

Sport

Teenager Coco Gauff comes from a set down to win US Open title

Coco Gauff’s day of destiny arrived as she came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and win the US Open on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old became the first American teenager to triumph at Flush

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Jamaica News

16-year-old girl gone missing in Gregory Park, St Catherine

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Gabrielle Farquharson of Cottage Drive, Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, September 1, 2023.
She is dark com

Jamaica News

Wanted man among 5 held in Maverley, St Andrew during raid by cops

Five men, including one who was wanted for murder, was arrested and a firearm seized during an operation by members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) on Grenmeade Road in Maverly, Kingston 20

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols