Murder spike; police report rise in major crimes Loop Jamaica

Police are reporting that there was a 2.7 percent increase in major crimes over the last year for the period January to August when compared to the corresponding period last year.

The revelation was made by the Police Commissioner, Antony Anderson, who said that a total of 58 more murders were committed over the mentioned period. He was speaking at a press conference on Tuesday.

“In terms of major crimes, at the end of August, there was a 2.7 percent increase in major crimes over last year.

Murder was up by 6.1 percent or 58 more when compared with the corresponding period last year,” the commissioner said.

Police high command said there was a decline in shootings. and rape

“Year to date, there is a 6 percent decline in shootings and rapes, these have decreased by 16 percent. Robberies are up 15 percent, and break-ins are up by 7.8 percent,” the police commissioner said.