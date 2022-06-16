Murdered footballer remembered for his promise and humility | Loop Jamaica

Family and friends of Omar Laing paid their final tribute to the slain schoolboy footballer on Wednesday at his funeral service at St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

During the approximately two hours that the service lasted, Laing, who was the leading goal scorer in last season’s Manning Cup football competition, mourners honoured him in tributes which stated that he was passionate about the sport and dreamt about being great at it.

They also said he had a love for all his family and friends, and had a special fascination for dancing, while being humble and jovial. He was also lauded for encouraging teammates on and off the football pitch, while also showing respect for authority.

Laing was a promising footballer who was a member of Jamaica’s Under-20 football team. At the time of his death, he had recently joined Cavalier Football Club. He was killed in his home community in Central Kingston in April of this year.

The police reported that men travelling in a motorcar attacked Laing while he was walking on Luke Lane in downtown Kingston. His family said he was on his way to get supplies for his birthday party, as he was celebrating his 18th birthday.

“When I look around and I see the many persons in attendance here, just to pay their last respect to Omar Laing, I am confident that he impacted many lives whether directly or indirectly. I am confident with the outpouring of support today, that Laing is truly loved and will continue to be loved,” said Kenneth Howell, who spoke on behalf of STATHS football’s Strategic Framework Committee.

President of Cavalier, Andrew Thomas, believes that Laing was loved by all around him, and showed love to all. Thomas also stated that Laing showed great potential in the sport.

“Omar was a very dedicated young man who had a very bright future, as he was an excellent footballer. It’s a pity that we didn’t have time to see him excel and see him explore all his abilities,” said Thomas.

According to Assistant Chaplain of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Pastor Kevin White, who officiated the sermon, the devil cut short a purposeful life which saddened the entire nation.

Education Officer Justin Duncan represented the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Tributes were also given in songs, a poem and a dance.