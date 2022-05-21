Murders up 69 per cent in Westmoreland | Loop Jamaica

Another murder has been recorded in the parish of Westmoreland.

The police are reporting that about 6:40 pm on Thursday, 30-year-old Oshane Benbow was standing on a road at Town Head in Frome, when a car was driven up.

The occupants of the car opened gunfire at him.

Benbow ran, but was chased and shot by his attackers.

He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Ten spent casings were found at the scene of the crime.

According to statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), there has been a 69.7 per cent increase in murders in Westmoreland this year. As of May 14, there were 56 murders recorded, representing a 69.7 increase when compared to the 33 murders that were committed during the corresponding period last year.