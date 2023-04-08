Music keeping Ricky Trooper going as he mourns daughter’s murder in US Loop Jamaica

Veteran dancehall sound system selector Ricky Trooper is thanking his fans for their support as he comes to terms with the murder of his 23-year-old daughter, Brianna Destiny McKoy, in the United States.

“Mi baby innocent star,” said Trooper in a tear-jerking Instagram live video on Friday (part of which is carried below), hours after his daughter was reportedly killed by a man who is said to have been her boyfriend.

Brianna, popularly known as ‘Bri Bri’, was found with gunshot wounds at about 11:20 am on Thursday at a condominium complex on 333 Vincellette Street in Bridgeport, Connecticut, United States.

Trooper, whose real name is Garfield Mckoy, thanked all his fans for the “respect”, “love” and “condolences” that he and his family have been receiving since the tragedy, but indicated that he could not respond to all the calls he has been receiving.

He took to his Instagram page to let those he could not respond to know that he was not being disrespectful by not responding to them.

“Mi know unuh a show the love and so, but people, unuh have to understand, it hot, and mi a go through a trying time zeen,” said the teary-eyed sound system selector.

“Mi use to hear dem tings yah happen to people, and mi a say… ‘A wonder why dem tings deh happen’, and mi wish say mi wouldn’t find myself inna dah position yah, but such is life,” he shared.

According to a report in the Connecticut Post, officers who responded to the crime scene confirmed that Brianna was fatally shot, and medics confirmed that she was dead.

The Bridgeport police have since listed 40-year-old Derrick Francis as the person who is wanted for her murder. A wanted poster said he should be considered as being “armed and dangerous”.

Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gilleran Kevin said the suspect was known to Brianna.

Subsequent reports on social media said the suspect was Brianna’s boyfriend.

Trooper said he was trying to remain strong throughout the challenging circumstances.

“It rough, but mi a hold it, see mi a seh,” he said, adding that he was heading to a party where his sound system would be playing.

“We just have to do the work people, ’cause from yuh tek promoter money, yuh can’t tell dem say, ‘Dis happen and dat happen’.

“Yuh haffi just do the work, and mi a tell yuh seh, really and truly, a the music keep me going zeen,” he said before breaking down for a brief period.

Trooper said the death of his daughter came a few months after he buried his father, which he still has not recovered from.

“Mi baby innocent star, ’cause yuh say yuh a talk to a one man and yuh a seh yuh nuh inna nutten wid dem and yuh done, and a gwaan like seh… dem own yuh.

“Mek mi tell yuh rude bwoy, all who have daughter, because mi and mi daughter dem close enuh bro… Mi and mi pickney dem close bro, bro,” the deejay indicated.

He revealed that he and Brianna had reasoned about certain things, but “mi never know a man would a guh so far zeen.”

However, Trooper stopped short of elaborating further on what could have possibly transpired that led to his daughter’s killing.

Up to publication time, it was not ascertained whether the suspect has been arrested.