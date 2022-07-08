Music producer booked for shotgun allegedly found ‘in his living room’ | Loop Jamaica

Forty-four-year-old Oneil Russell, otherwise called ‘Race Course’, a music producer of Cornpiece district, Hayes in Clarendon, was charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in his community on Monday, July 4.

Reports from the May Pen police are that at about 5:30 am, law enforcers carried out an operation in the area, during which a premises was searched and the weapon, a shotgun, along with eight 12-gauge cartridges – was found inside the living room.

Russell was subsequently arrested and the firearm seized.

He was charged on Tuesday, July 5 with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.