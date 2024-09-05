Music producer booked re crash that left 10-y-o dead in Manchester

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Music producer booked re crash that left 10-y-o dead in Manchester
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Security Minister on importance of cops and citizens working together

Salmon, Clarke, Pinnock win at Zurich Diamond League meet

Shotgun found in house during raid in Denham Town

Music producer booked re crash that left 10-y-o dead in Manchester

September 5: A day to observe charitable work, organizations globally

Sygnus, Mega Mart aid Munro’s rebuilding and St Bess families

Rich Homie Quan, rapper known for trap jams like ‘Type of Way,’ dies

JCA boss cites link between ethical leadership and integrity

Hunter Biden pleads guilty to avoid tax trial after gun conviction

Renewed appeal to locate missing 47-year-old St Andrew woman

Friday Sep 06

30°C
Jamaica News

Child’s mother, a police constable, said to be recovering in hospital

Loop News

16 hrs ago

A screengrab from a video of the scene of the fatal crash on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning.

The driver of a Range Rover motor vehicle which crashed into a Honda Fit motorcar on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning, resulted in the death of a schoolboy and serious injury to the child’s mom, a police constable, has been slapped with several charges relative to the tragic incident.

The police said 31-year-old Chadwick Young, a music producer and coolant manufacturer, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, disobeying the continuous white line, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Young, a resident of Main Street in Christiana, Manchester, is to appear in court on September 25, 2024, the police reported.

The crash occurred when a female police constable was taking her son, 10-year-old Traevon Saunchez, a grade six student of Christiana Leased Primary and Infant School, to school.

Reports are that about 7am, the woman was driving a Honda Fit motorcar with her son as a passenger along the Sedburgh main road, when there was a collision with a Range Rover motor vehicle.

The policewoman and her son sustained multiple injuries.

They were both assisted to the Percy Junor Hhospital, where the boy was pronounced dead and his mother was hospitalised in critical condition.

The mom’s family has told the media that her condition is now stable.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Security Minister on importance of cops and citizens working together

Sport

Salmon, Clarke, Pinnock win at Zurich Diamond League meet

Jamaica News

Shotgun found in house during raid in Denham Town

More From

Jamaica News

IC submits investigation report, rulings, special report to Parliament

Says it anticipates early tabling of the matters

See also

Jamaica News

18-y-o girl among two arrested after cops find gun in house

A man and woman have been charged with multiple offences following an incident on Flinch Crescent, Kingston 11 on Sunday, September 1.
Charged are twenty-one-year-old Tyreke Sutherland and 18-year-

Jamaica News

Met Service discontinues flash flood watch for Jamaica 

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica has discontinued the flash flood watch for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective immediately.
The watch was imposed on Wednesday afternoon

Lifestyle

‘Karnival Kween’ Kandi King hops on the Xodus Carnival wagon

Carnival stakeholders XodusCarnival announced today the induction of ‘Karnival Kween’, Kandi King, as its new head of marketing.
The announcement comes on the heels of yet another carnival season i

Jamaica News

Jamaican economy grows 0.1% in April-June quarter; outlook uncertain

The Jamaican economy recorded a flat growth rate of just 0.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2024, with the immediate short-term outlook, including the July-September quarter, and for fiscal yea

Jamaica News

Smooth back-to-school start in St Thomas

There was a seamless back-to-school transition yesterday for most of the institutions in St Thomas.
Donned in clean, crisp uniforms and with an array of book bags, students were observed out in the

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols