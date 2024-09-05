Music producer booked re crash that left 10-y-o dead in Manchester

The driver of a Range Rover motor vehicle which crashed into a Honda Fit motorcar on the Sedburgh main road in Manchester on Monday morning, resulted in the death of a schoolboy and serious injury to the child’s mom, a police constable, has been slapped with several charges relative to the tragic incident.

The police said 31-year-old Chadwick Young, a music producer and coolant manufacturer, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, disobeying the continuous white line, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Young, a resident of Main Street in Christiana, Manchester, is to appear in court on September 25, 2024, the police reported.

The crash occurred when a female police constable was taking her son, 10-year-old Traevon Saunchez, a grade six student of Christiana Leased Primary and Infant School, to school.

Reports are that about 7am, the woman was driving a Honda Fit motorcar with her son as a passenger along the Sedburgh main road, when there was a collision with a Range Rover motor vehicle.

The policewoman and her son sustained multiple injuries.

They were both assisted to the Percy Junor Hhospital, where the boy was pronounced dead and his mother was hospitalised in critical condition.

The mom’s family has told the media that her condition is now stable.