Music producer freed of gun charge after cop’s ‘unreliable’ evidence Loop Jamaica

A music producer who was charged with illegal possession of a firearm two years ago, was freed of the offence due to the police’s evidence being found to be unreliable to prove the prosecution’s case.

Jovan Basceosigh, otherwise called ‘Bossy’, of Spanish Town, St Catherine, was on trial in the Gun Court section of the Home Circuit Court on last week, during which he was freed after his attorney, Kemar Robinson, made a no-case submission.

The allegations, according to a report from the St Catherine North police, were that about 3pm on February 14, 2021, a police team, acting on information, conducted a snap raid at a premises on Williams Street in Spanish Town.

Further reports are that Basceosigh was allegedly seen by officers removing a firearm from a bag, and throwing it to the ground.

The firearm was recovered, and Basceosigh was arrested and subsequently charged.

But during the trial which began on Monday, the crown’s sole witness – a police corporal – was viewed as not being a credible witness.

Basceosigh’s attorney, Robinson, also argued that the evidence was unreliable, as there were material inconsistencies relative to how the firearm was found.

High Court Judge Justice Grace Henry-McKenzie upheld the no-case submission after the prosecutor agreed with Robinson’s arguments.

Basceosigh was subsequently acquitted of the charge against him.