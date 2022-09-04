Music video director, ‘Lumba’, dies suddenly Loop Jamaica

Popular music video director Tevin ‘Lumba’ Taylor of Blacq Road Media Films died suddenly on Sunday morning of a suspected heart attack.

“Lumba ah one of my favourite cousins, and to know seh him just gone so, it hard to deal with. This is kinda shocking,” dancehall artiste Miguel Wealthy told Loop News.

According to reports, Lumba ordered some chicken from a popular jerk chicken vendor in St Andrew, only to fall sick hours later. He experienced severe diarrhoea and vomiting, and was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The doctors made a referral for him to be transferred to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where he reportedly went into cardiac arrest.

“Mi really cut up and this shake up a lot of artistes because he shot a lot of great videos for them,” Wealthy said.

Lumba would have been 29 years old next month.

He shot videos for songs such as ‘Freaky Gal’, ‘P…P… Scamming’, ‘Caution’ and ‘Bubble’ for Miguel Wealthy.

“This is a great loss for the music industry,” Wealthy said.

Lumba shot other videos for singles such as Nation Boss’ Solidarity and Dream, Pain for Silk Boss, Love Shoot for Skillibeng, Feel Secure by Kash, and Garrison Above for Chronic Law.