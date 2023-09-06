Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Vaz condemns damage to new JUTC bus

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann

JLP eases tuition concerns of eight students through full scholarships

Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous

GiftMe partners with global firm to offer ‘purposeful remittance’

Breakfast and Books: D&G Foundation sponsors schools

Government honours Sunshine Girls with generous cash awards

Messi and Bonmati lead list of Ballon d’Or nominees

Wednesday Sep 06

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Dujay Dean

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A budding musician is suspected to have drowned in a river in St Ann on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Dujay Dean, alias ‘Job’, of a Spicy Hill, Duncans, Trelawny address.

Reports are that about 6pm, a relative discovered Dean’s body in a river in Thatch Hill, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The police were summoned and the body was fished from the river and taken to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be done at a later date.

The St Ann police are investigating the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Vaz condemns damage to new JUTC bus

Jamaica News

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

CPL

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

More From

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

See also

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Entertainment

Ziddy drops ‘Caa Get Mi Out’

Local social media sensation Ziddy has returned to the spotlight with his latest release, “Caa Get Mi Out”, a reflection of his personal journey overcoming challenges and adversity.
“My latest song

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

Sport

Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff dealt just fine with the heat, the humidity, her big-hitting opponent and the task of trying to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for the first ti

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols