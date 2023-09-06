Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann Loop Jamaica

A budding musician is suspected to have drowned in a river in St Ann on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Dujay Dean, alias ‘Job’, of a Spicy Hill, Duncans, Trelawny address.

Reports are that about 6pm, a relative discovered Dean’s body in a river in Thatch Hill, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The police were summoned and the body was fished from the river and taken to the morgue for a post-mortem examination to be done at a later date.

The St Ann police are investigating the development.