Mystic Mountain welcomes more than 100 employees in relaunch effort Loop Jamaica

As anticipation builds for the re-opening of Jamaica’s renowned eco-friendly attraction, Mystic Mountain warmly welcomed 105 new and returning employees during a three-day orientation held at Beaches Runaway Bay in St Ann earlier this month.

With a 95 per cent employee retention rate, the onboarding session was a pivotal step in aligning Mystic Mountain’s workforce with its revitalisation objectives.

Mystic Mountain’s new management team actively engaged with the employees and shared the company’s vision for delivering on their new and improved brand promise.

Employees were inspired to see themselves as brand ambassadors not only for Mystic Mountain but also for their country, emphasizing their role in promoting Jamaica’s natural beauty and hospitality.

“We’re going to be opening our doors again in March and we want Jamaicans to come to our park and have an incredible time,” said Mike Drakulich, Founder and Managing Director of Mystic Mountain. “We want to create a vibe where everyone in the world will know that Mystic Mountain is back and better than ever.”

From left to right: Wayne Cummings, Director at NorthJam Limited; Mike Drakulich, Managing Director, Mystic Mountain; Dewald van der Walt, General Manager, Mystic Mountain.

Tourism stalwart and Director at NorthJam Limited, Wayne Cummings, also shared uplifting sentiments with the team.

“Focus on the main event. You are here to use your time and your talents to give the greatest gift of all — the gift of making people feel awesome. That is what hospitality is.”

He empowered the employees to embrace their full potential by taking advantage of the company’s networking and training opportunities. Mark Pike, the company’s HR liaison, led the team members through three days’ worth of activities including team-building exercises, expert sales training, customer service engagement, and an in-depth familiarisation with the company’s policies and standards aimed at providing a solid foundation to guide their daily operations.

With the impending re-launch promising to represent the best of Jamaica, the company endeavours to create a sense of belonging not only among its employees but also the wider community, contributing to a thriving and interconnected ecosystem.