Myths and realities about migrant crossings at US southern border Loop Jamaica

Many Caribbean people are reportedly leaving their countries and making the treacherous journey across several countries to reach the southern border of the USA.

There are unfortunate reports of deaths and violent crimes. For those who reach the border, the trauma is sometimes just beginning.

On arrival, some people hand themselves over to the US authorities for processing for immigration benefits. Others evade these authorities and slip into the country.

There are many issues coming out of using this route into the US, as there are many misconceptions about the realities. We’ll focus on some of the areas below:

Myth: Paying someone to get you to the border is a guarantee of success

Reality: There are reports of persons spending thousands of dollars, paying “guides” to get them to the Southern border. Unfortunately, all of these persons are engaging in criminal activity, and there have been articles reporting where these so-called guides have left migrants in the desert, along dangerous paths, or worse, transported them in closed vehicles resulting in death.

The US offers various visa categories, such as the visitor’s visa, student visa, work permits, and immigrant visas that Caribbean people, once eligible, can apply for. The number of persons in this group continue to grow annually.

Myth: Saying you are seeking asylum in the US on arrival at the border is an easy path to lawful status

Reality: Asylum claims require that you provide significant evidence that you have been persecuted or fear a high likelihood of persecution in your home country because of your race, gender, sexual orientation, political opinion, or religious affiliation.

Myth: Not attending an immigration court hearing means you are off the Government’s radar, and you can easily get lawful status

Reality: If you get a date to attend Immigration Court and you do not, you can be deported in your absence. This means the US Government only has to show proof to the judge that you received the documents with the court date and that you did not advise of any problems preventing you from attending court on the specified date.

Being deported in this way means that should you ever find a lawful path to remain in the US, you will have this significant hurdle to overcome.

Myth: You won’t be detained when you cross the border, or it might only be for a few days

Reality: When you present yourself at the border to officials, it is a strong possibility that you may be detained for a few days, or it could even be longer.

There is no guarantee that the border officers will process you and send you off to find your way. Rather, you could be held in a detention centre far from where you had envisioned that you would eventually be in the US. There are many documented reports of the horrible conditions in detention centres, abuses and problems of personal safety that must be taken seriously.

Myth: Persons who encouraged you to come to the US across the border have resources to help you

Reality: Oftentimes, they are in a tenuous position themselves. They will quickly tell you that you need to start contributing to bills or you have to leave. They could lead you into illegal activities, which significantly diminish your ability to become a lawful permanent resident.

There is even the possibility that you might be deported before any lawful ways of staying in the USA are exhausted, and that often means that you have either a time-specific ban on returning or a permanent ban on returning to the US.

Myth: Employers don’t ask for documentation or don’t require it regarding lawful status and work authorisation

Reality: Employers increasingly are asking for proof of lawful status and work authorisation. In certain states, there is now an increase in local efforts to ensure that employers recognise that there might be severe financial penalties if they have unauthorised workers.

In some cases, when potential employers do not ask for such proof, it is a sure sign that they may well abuse your unlawful status. There are several ways in which this is done.

They will sometimes offer a high salary or wage and then arbitrarily reduce it as they know you won’t report them for fear of exposing your unlawful status. They also abuse you by withholding tips, exposing you to unhealthy and dangerous work conditions and not providing adequate protective gear, and many other unwholesome labour practices.

There are several reports in which the US Government has sanctioned employers for these same practices.

Myth: If ICE raids and you are detained, you are sent back home quickly and without any problems for a future return, whether lawfully or otherwise

Reality: Many persons are picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and remain in detention until their immigration cases are resolved.

There is an order to how a case is concluded in immigration court. The law requires that you first see an immigration judge to tell the judge about yourself. There is then a possible bail hearing, followed by a detailed hearing of your case for the judge to decide if you should be allowed to remain or be deported, appeals of the judge’s decision by you or by the government, and even appeals in the higher courts in the state are possible. These take time, and obviously every decision has ramifications.

Myth: Even if you entered the southern border without inspection, you can get lawful status without ever leaving the USA if you marry a US citizen

Reality: If you entered the US and eluded the authorities at the southern border and married a US citizen, you will still be required to leave the USA for your lawful status application, interview and grant of immigrant status to be completed.

Many people have married their US spouses and expected that they would be able to continue their lives afterwards without seeking a waiver for their unlawful presence in the USA.

Unfortunately, they must apply for forgiveness for the time spent in the country. This application must also be approved before they leave to go overseas for their immigrant visa interview; otherwise, the bar for five or even 10 years might be triggered.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Nadine C Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the USA and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]