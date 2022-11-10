N.C.B. Foundation shifts CSEC bursary investment to IT students Loop Jamaica

N.C.B. Foundation has renewed its commitment to supporting students studying digital subjects at the CSEC level through the National CSEC Bursary Programme.

While the Foundation has been providing assistance to students sitting Principles of Accounts (P.O.A.) and Principles of Business (P.O.B.) since 2003, it will now lend its full support to students of Information Technology (IT) to help them prepare for the emergence of in-demand jobs requiring this subject.

To date, the foundation has invested approximately $229 million in the programme, enabling over 107,000 student entries through the national subsidy programme – one of its many initiatives aimed at supporting young leaders in pursuit of future success. The programme works in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI) subsidy, and therefore helps to ensure that all students can meet the minimum subject requirement for admission into tertiary level institutions or to advance in the workplace.

According to Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of N.C.B. Foundation, “We are delighted to continue supporting Jamaican secondary students with CSEC subsidies for Information Technology. The support of this subject helps to put students on the right path for tertiary studies, which is also aligned with the foundation’s goal of enabling Jamaica’s digital transformation by expanding our pool of digital producers.”

N.C.B. Foundation continues to collaborate with local and international organisations to support students who share this passion for innovation and digital transformation. While the application process for the subsidy remains the same, students applying must have an average of 70 per cent or higher in their subject area from the list of qualifying schools across the island. Special consideration is also given to PATH students and wards of the State, who qualify with 50 per cent or higher.

For schools to qualify to submit students, they must have had a 90 per cent sit rate in the prior year’s examination in the confirmed subject areas. Qualifying schools must submit their information via the online application portal at www.myncb.com/CSEC, between November 9 and 23, 2022.