Naby Ke?ta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Naby Ke?ta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next?

US VP announces more than US$100M to help the Caribbean

Urgent blood drive: 8-y-o girl found with throat slashed in St Andrew

Man knocked down by vehicle in August Town, residents blame soldiers

Naby Ke?ta leaves Liverpool to sign with Werder Bremen

Preparing your finances for a rainy day

Residents of ‘cut-off’ community concerned as Rio Minho rises

7 Father’s Day gift ideas from dads

Italy to face Uruguay in Under-20 World Cup final

Digicel supports SOJ with US$40,000 for World Games in Berlin

Friday Jun 09

29?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Liverpool’s Naby Keita reacts during the Champions League final football match against Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris, May 28, 2022. Keita is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, it was announced Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Midfielder Naby Ke?ta is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer to move to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, the German club said Friday.

Ke?ta leaves Liverpool after five years with a team which won every major prize in English football with the Premier League in 2020, the Champions League the year before and the FA Cup and League Cup once each.

It’s a return to Germany for the Guinean, who previously played for Leipzig for two years before joining Liverpool in 2018. He only managed 13 games for Liverpool this season, in part because of a series of injuries.

“I’m really excited for my new challenge here in Bremen,” Ke?ta said in a club statement, adding that “this club and its philosophy will be a good match for me, so this is the right step for my career.”

It’s a surprise signing for Bremen, which placed 13th in their first season back in the Bundesliga after promotion and described the deal as a “transfer coup.” The four-time German champion hasn’t reached any European competition since the 2010-11 season.

Much could depend on Ke?ta’s fitness as injuries regularly hampered his time at Liverpool. Ke?ta managed only 129 games for J?rgen Klopp’s team. After playing 25 Premier League games in his first season, he never managed as many in any of the following campaigns.

Ke?ta singled out coach Ole Werner, who signed a contract extension Tuesday, for helping to convince him to move to Bremen.

“I was impressed by what the club told me about the setup here and Werder’s style of play,” he said. “The coach gave me a really good feeling and showed how I can help the team.”

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 8, 2023 03:06 PM

Sport

May 17, 2023 08:00 PM

Sport

April 30, 2022 01:49 PM

Recent Articles

World News

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next?

Caribbean News

US VP announces more than US$100M to help the Caribbean

Jamaica News

Urgent blood drive: 8-y-o girl found with throat slashed in St Andrew

More From

Entertainment

See also

Miss Kitty heads to CVM-TV

… joins Tami Chin Mitchell, Ity Ellis and Dennis Brooks for morning show

Lifestyle

Loop Jamaica, Courts Jamaica partner for living room makeover

Win a Courts Living Room Makeover valued at over J$500,000.
Loop News has partnered with Courts Jamaica and Record Media to create a new video series called ‘Courts Operation Home Transfor

Business

Norse Atlantic Airways launches affordable flights from Jamaica to UK

As of today, Thursday, June 8, Jamaican consumers now have an affordable and convenient option when travelling to the United Kingdom, thanks to Norse Atlantic Airways.
Travellers can book tick

Jamaica News

Cops arrested for multi-million robbery of Chinese nationals in Kgn

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been arrested in connection with an alleged multi-million dollar robbery of two Chinese nationals in Kingston.
The lawmen are facing c

Jamaica News

Elderly Jamaican woman disappears after arriving at US airport

Law enforcement personnel in the United States are searching for a 70-year-old Jamaican woman who went missing after she arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, US o

Jamaica News

WATCH: Rainfall produces heavy flooding in sections of St Andrew

Heavy afternoon rainfall in the Corporate Area on Thursday resulted in much misery for some motorists, as a number of roadways became flooded with water, causing some vehicles to shut down.
Among t

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols