Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semi-final with abdominal tear | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Spain’s Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the Wimbledon semi-final on Friday during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (Joe Toth/Pool Photo via AP).

Rafael Nadal has been forced to withdraw from Friday’s Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios, ending his hopes of a first calendar Grand Slam.

Nadal played through the pain barrier in a mammoth four-hour quarter-final clash with Taylor Fritz on Wednesday, regularly being checked over by his physio during a 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) win on Centre Court.

The Australian Open and French Open champion admitted in the aftermath of that success he was “worried” about the prospect of having to withdraw from the tournament, adding: “I don’t know [if I will be able to play] – I am going to have some more tests, but it is difficult to know.”

Nadal appeared on the practice courts on Thursday in a bid to find a way of competing but was unable to serve at full power, and reports said tests had revealed a 7mm abdominal tear.

The 36-year-old’s efforts were ultimately in vain as he confirmed he was pulling out at a news conference later on Thursday, meaning Kyrgios advances to a first major final.

