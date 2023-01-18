Nadine Willis’ fall from runway, 2 failed marriages, to homelessness Loop Jamaica

In 2003, Nadine Willis’ modern-day Cinderella, rags-to-riches story grabbed headlines, as she transitioned virtually overnight from being an exotic dancer in Kingston, Jamaica to being the first black model for Gucci.

But now the 44-year-old mother of three has long given up the high heels and makeup.

In fact, she has faced homelessness over the span of two years in Florida, United States following two failed marriages.

But with the assistance of a non-profit organisation, The Lord’s Place, Willis was able to celebrate the recent holidays with her two younger daughters in their own space – a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Delray Beach, Florida.

In a report from The Palm Beach Post on Monday, Willis confirmed that she is also now working as a cashier with Publix.

Now when approached by persons who ask her how she is doing, she simply responds, “I’m alive”.

She typically adds: “Whatever other problem I’ve got, I’ll work it out”.

Before finding a new apartment, Willis and her daughters were residing at The Lord’s Place family campus, which houses about 37 families between a Department of Housing and Urban Development-funded programme and a privately funded one.

Willis found the Lord’s Place in January 2021, but the road to getting there was long and rocky, she told reporters.

After being discovered with no prior modelling experience at the age of 25, although she lied that she was an 18-year-old, Willis took the modelling world by storm, travelling into the spotlight of London, Paris, Milan and the United States.

It was a great escape from her abusive childhood, which she said was filled with poverty and illiteracy, the latter factor haunting her even as an adult.

Despite the global spotlight, Willis told reporters that she was did not feel acknowledged by the Jamaican Government like her runway colleagues from uptown were.

“Most models in Jamaica were a part of society, the upper class, the rich and the famous,” she claimed.

“I was tainted and tainting their industry. Coming from the ghetto, I was a nobody, and I didn’t belong on the same stage,” she said.

While citing her lack of education and inability to read or write, which she believed was hindering her success, Willis left her career as a model behind at age 33, this after having her third and final daughter.

Her next destination was Delray Beach, Florida, a place where she said she has been “hiding” for many years.

During that time, she married a man she met in Florida, but said she left that union because of verbal and emotional abuse.

Similarly, her second marriage failed, by which time Willis was virtually homeless.

“I became homeless,” Willis said, adding that, “I had to vacate the home that I was in because of circumstances that did not fit my eyes.”

That’s when she and her two younger daughters, aged 12 and 14, sought the help of the Victims Unit of Royal Palm Beach.

It was through police there that Willis was able to find temporary housing for three months at a motel, mostly covered by Adopt-A-Family, another non-profit service that was housing local people, which eventually led her to The Lord’s Place.

Willis and her two girls lived at The Lord’s Place family campus for nearly three years.

For CEO of The Lord’s Place, Diana Stanley, Willis is “an inspiration”.

Stanley further said Willis is “an example of what happens with hard work, perseverance, support, that people can start dreaming again, people can start feeling purposeful again, and, most of all, people can start believing in themselves.”

Willis also learnt a lesson from living at the family campus, as she was not the only one there dealing with hardships.

“I like to meet new people from different places…, especially people, if I can learn from them,” stated Willis.

The Lord’s Place aided the Jamaican mom not only through the process of getting her apartment in November last year, with move-in costs support, including a security deposit, but also in finding a full-time job as a cashier.

With the burden of having a place to call home off her now, Willis is focused on making “sure my children get what I didn’t have”.

She also has plans to write an autobiography.

Interestingly, she dreams of meeting actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, and sharing her story with him.

Further, she is hoping to start a non-profit in honour of her grandson who died at age two months because of a rare disease. Willis said her aim is to help others in positions similar to hers.

In reflecting on her struggles, Willis explained that she was born in Kingston, Jamaica, where was she was one of 32 children, with 26 brothers and sisters just on her father’s side.

She said her mother left her in the care of her father and sister when she was just a three-year-old girl.

According to Willis, her father was physically and mentally abusive.

But a glimmer of hope came when an aunt who lived in the United States expressed the desire to adopt her.

However, those hopes were dashed after the aunt suffered a stroke and was deemed unfit to adopt her by US authorities.

Willis’ childhood was notably characterised by poverty and hardship in Kingston, where she sold juice at a market when she was an 11-year-old girl, in order to be able to buy food.

“As long as I’d eat, I was okay,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

From sleeping in the market to dancing at local hotels as a teenager, Willis’ personal dance with hardship and poverty continued.

At the age of 17, she said she left Jamaica for the first time, and ended up in the European country of Poland.

She did not elaborate on that escapade, saying she would leave it for her book.

When she returned to Jamaica, Willis met chairman of Pulse model agency, Kinsley Cooper.

The rest became history. She was soon off to the United Kingdom (UK) doing London Fashion Week.

She was 25 at that time, but the Jamaican explained that to get hired, she lied about her age.

“I was 18 for many years,” she said, adding that she looked very young, so it was easy to convince persons in the modelling industry.

Within less than a month of her modelling career, Willis landed a Gucci campaign, this after being personally selected by fashion designer Tom Ford.

“I was the first black girl to model for Gucci. You can’t unwrite that,” she told reporters from her Delray Beach home, where several magazines in which she was featured on the covers, remain.

Willis, who had a 10-page spread in French Vogue, said she was based in London for five or six years, as she took modelling gigs there and in the United States, Paris and Milan.

But then, she suddenly left it all behind, pointing to a sense of disheartenment that she never got the recognition she yearned for in Jamaica, the place where she had a horrid childhood.

Then she journeyed to Florida, where abuse and homelessness greeted and gripped her – another setback in her life.

“Sometimes I do cry and say, ‘I wish life would be better for me,'” she said in the interview.

“But, honestly, look at this. How can it be better right now?” she questioned rhetorically.