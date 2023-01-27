Nah Cook Sunday returns with a bang this weekend Loop Jamaica

Nah Cook Sunday is back after a two-year hiatus and it promises to deliver the quality food, entertainment and camaraderie for which it became known over the years.

Set to jump off at Hamstables Farm, Bernard Lodge, the dress code for the event is all white.

Promoter of the event Nyika told Loop News that they expect a massive turnout for their first time back in two years.

“Nah Cook Sunday is an event that is kept every last Sunday in January for over the past ten years. So, this is our big comeback since COVID, you know with the restriction. So people are looking forward to the event,” she said.

Nyika said the event will be one of a relaxed atmosphere in the day but things will heat up as the day fades into night.

“You know sometimes on a Sunday persons might want somewhere to go and chill and have a good time with your friends. This is the event to be. It is food inclusive, you pay the cover and buy your own drinks,” she said.

Music will be provided by High Tension Sound System, The Ultimate Vybes Rock Sound Team, Rich Squad and Alanzo Hawk the Legend.