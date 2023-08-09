Najeeriii apologises for pushing woman who jumped on stage Loop Jamaica

New dancehall sensation Najeeriii has apologised for an incident that took place last Saturday at an event in Clarendon, where he reportedly pushed a female who attempted to embrace him after jumping on stage during his performance.

On Monday night, during his performance at ENDS Bikini Fete at Hope Gardens in St Andrew, the lanky 17-year-old deejay said:

“Mi forward out fi perform, but at the same time, mi forward out fi represent fi di wonderful beautiful ladies dem.

“Want unu know say ‘Bob’ (a nickname he uses for himself) does not condone, tolerate or promote violence against women, in any way, shape nor form. Yuh zeet. But at the same time, we haffi a promote self-protection, boundaries and personal space.

Videos of last weekend’s incident made their way onto social media platforms TikTok and Instagram, and social media users, mostly females, criticised the deejay for his reported treatment of the young woman.

In a brief conversation with Loop News on Tuesday morning at the Sovereign Village in Portmore, St Catherine, the deejay said he regretted the incident.

He also said his female fan base can expect more music, party music, and great songs for the rest of the year.

The Portmore-based deejay has been on a tear in recent months, racking up impressive views on YouTube and in the charts with songs such as ‘GOON’, ‘Paddle Boat’, ‘Panton’, ‘Hack We Hack’, ‘Rich Filly’, and ‘Visionary’.