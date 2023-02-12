Namdevco, TADCO sign deal to boost farm to table chain

Black Immigrant Daily News

In this file photo, a farmer carries a bag of fertiliser to his dasheen garden.

The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tobago Agribusiness Development Company (TADCO) to strengthen their business relationship as it will benefit all stakeholders along the chain from farm to table.

The MoU was signed at Namdevco’s Piarco Packinghouse, Caroni North Bank Road on Wednesday.

In a release, Namdevco said the collaboration will help develop a business-to-business relationship.

It said, “That will lead to a transfer of knowledge, skills and abilities that would facilitate growth and development of all stakeholders in the agriculture sector of Tobago towards certification and the facilitation of practices inclusive of GAP (good agricultural practices) and the required data collection systems that will allow for traceability and increased market opportunities locally, regionally and internationally.”

Namdevco is also looking at creating synergies with TADCO that will result in success for the stakeholder and the enhancement of the value chain as it relates to the agro-processing and marketing of produce and products.

The release also said that the collaboration will enable production planning and related policy development.

“Namdevco remains committed to the growth and sustainability of TT’s agricultural sector by the offering of agribusiness and marketing solutions that will contribute to the social and economic well-being of all our stakeholders.”

In attendance were assemblyman Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Ricardo Alfred, Secretary for Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development, chairman of TADCO Wayne Inniss, CEO of TADCO Deonecio Salazar, CEO and deputy CEO of Namdevco Nirmalla Debysingh, Rayber Bowen, respectively and other members of the management teams.

